Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,214. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,814,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,186,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,334,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

