Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.00. Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 157,797 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £4.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.89.

About Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources plc (PERE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.