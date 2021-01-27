Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

PAG traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 19,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

