Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 311,111 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 311,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATHA stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 626,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.53. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $34.79.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.