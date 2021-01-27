Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
