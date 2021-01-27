Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $579,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

