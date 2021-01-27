Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 385,878 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,247,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

