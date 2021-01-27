Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 1,346,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,669,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti upped their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.80 million, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

