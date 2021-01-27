Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.09

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.09 and traded as high as $153.20. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) shares last traded at $151.95, with a volume of 498,169 shares changing hands.

RI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

