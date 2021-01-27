Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) traded down 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 64,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 75,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

