PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Up 5.9%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $36.92. Approximately 846,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 290,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PetIQ by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PetIQ by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.