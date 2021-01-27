PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.00

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 64717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 436,797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 111.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 268,613 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PetMed Express by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.