PFG Advisors Purchases 1,756 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

