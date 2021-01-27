Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.58

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.47. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGSVY shares. Danske downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. AlphaValue downgraded Pgs Asa to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.88.

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.