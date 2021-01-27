Phantasma Energy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,960.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $687,591.20 and $6,960.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00051034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00292432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00069632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037126 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 51,601,013 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

