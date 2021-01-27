Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.49

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.42. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $888.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

