Phoenix Global (PHB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,771.00

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $102,771.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134956 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,448,238,311 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

