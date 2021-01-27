PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0243 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $87,116.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

