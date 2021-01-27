PIBBLE (PIB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,036.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $131,036.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

