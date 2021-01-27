PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003387 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $200,667.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00051278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00134659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00301524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00071905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00037097 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,568,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

