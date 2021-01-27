PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.06

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and traded as low as $24.84. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 79,737 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $346,000.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

