Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.25. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 28,500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (PNE.TO) (TSE:PNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

