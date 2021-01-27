Pinkcoin Market Cap Reaches $936,483.85 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $936,483.85 and approximately $8,029.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00313111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.01541563 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,901,916 coins and its circulating supply is 424,641,480 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

