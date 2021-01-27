Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,249,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,966,000 after acquiring an additional 114,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21.

