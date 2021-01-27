Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

GS opened at $281.76 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average is $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

