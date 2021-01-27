Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,015 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

