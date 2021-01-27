Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,775 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

