Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $4,116,589.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,920.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock worth $178,591,046 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

