Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $892.26 million, a PE ratio of -93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banc of California by 337.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,122.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

