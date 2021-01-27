Piper Sandler Comments on Bryn Mawr Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMTC. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $643.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 267,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

