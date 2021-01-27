Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $480,459.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00257252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00095212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00031696 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain's total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain's official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

