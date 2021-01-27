Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Hits $776,626.64

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $776,626.64 and approximately $14,067.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,610.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.54 or 0.04095190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00402003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.70 or 0.01240426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00537638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00412000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00257283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00022740 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

