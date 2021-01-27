Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Reaches $822,056.38

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $822,056.38 and approximately $322,570.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.