PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $490,946.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002184 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

