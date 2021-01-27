PIXEL (PXL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $883,159.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $883,159.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,334.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.01242435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00532913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

