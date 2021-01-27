Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 719,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 535,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

PXLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 563.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 304,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 258,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 186.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 132,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 20.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

