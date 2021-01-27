Pizza (PIZZA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $129.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Pizza has a market cap of $344,425.05 and approximately $129.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008118 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

