Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €7.14 ($8.40) and last traded at €7.13 ($8.39). Approximately 74,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.72 ($7.91).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.83.

About Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastiques du Val de Loire (PVL.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.