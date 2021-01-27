Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Down 9.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price was down 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 2,083,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,165,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.