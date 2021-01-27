PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 808,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 385,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (NYSE:AGS)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

