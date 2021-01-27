Po.et Market Cap Tops $340,523.75 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $340,523.75 and $224.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.73 or 0.00920874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.95 or 0.04389478 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

POE is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

