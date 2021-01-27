Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 26,004.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

