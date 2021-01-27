Polyient Games Governance Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $404,421.00 (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $404,421.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for $234.32 or 0.00770047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00051037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00295643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00069159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036824 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

