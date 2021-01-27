PolySwarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 5% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $26,627.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

