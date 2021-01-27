Populous (PPT) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $55.22 million and $6.55 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

