Poseidon Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $366,647.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $52.29 million and approximately $366,647.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00085438 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000152 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

