Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.51

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 2468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.25.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.