PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,977.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $1,977.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.30 or 0.04112077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00405817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.57 or 0.01281085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00534068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00428210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00263379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00022833 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,593,215 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

