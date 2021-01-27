Power Ledger (POWR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.67 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $43.11 million and $1.67 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

