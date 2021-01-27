Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.94. 122,136 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 81,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

