PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Down 8.6%

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.77. 1,883,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 799,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PPD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.80.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

